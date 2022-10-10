Panthers Haven’t Held Trade Talks for Christian McCaffrey, per Report

There is uncertainty in Carolina, where the Panthers are starting a new era after the firing of coach Matt Rhule.

Naturally, NFL observers were quick to wonder whether Carolina might enter rebuilding mode. Many pundits and fans began speculating online as to potential trades involving star running back Christian McCaffrey.

For now at least, that speculation appears to be fruitless.

That’s because the Panthers have not entertained trade talks involving McCaffrey with any team this season, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

That news comes on the heels of a separate report by Dan Fetes of WHAM-TV in Rochester, N.Y., who indicated that the Bills had contacted the Panthers in regard to McCaffrey.

Buffalo’s interest in McCaffrey isn’t new. Back in March, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio noted that the Bills were interested in trading for McCaffrey, but Carolina had no interest in moving him.

As the Panthers start to retool after the firing of Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow, they might reconsider whether to trade their star running back.

The versatile McCaffrey would add a big-play threat to any team’s offense. In five games this season, McCaffrey has carried the ball 72 times for 324 yards and two scores and has added 26 receptions for 188 yards and one touchdown.

