Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play in Miami’s Week 7 game vs. the Steelers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Tagovailoa will still miss the Dolphins’ game against the Vikings on Sunday.

According to Schefter, Tagovailoa saw both the Dolphins’ and independent doctors while injured, and he “exceeded the NFL’s concussion protocol” to now be cleared. In total, the quarterback saw four separate outside opinions who all agreed to clear him to return and didn’t see any long-term concerns with his health.

Schefter described Tagovailoa’s protocol results as “best-case scenario for the quarterback.”

Tagovailoa’s injury was controversial as he appeared to suffer a concussion during the Week 3 contest vs. Buffalo, but returned to that game after clearing protocols. He then appeared in the Dolphins’ game vs. Cincinnati the following Thursday, when he had to be stretchered off the field after a hard hit.

In addition, Dolphins backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater also cleared concussion protocol and will back up rookie Skylar Thompson during Sunday’s game, per Schefter. Bridgewater only played one snap vs. the Jets last week before entering concussion protocol.

