It was a scary scene Sunday when Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate was stretchered off the field after suffering what appeared to be a head or neck injury against the Steelers.

In the third quarter, Brate caught a pass over the middle from Tom Brady and was tackled high. He could immediately be seen grabbing his helmet and play stopped for several minutes as medical staff and players from both teams surrounded him.

Brate was taken off the field, but one good sign from the grim sequence was the 31-year-old gave the crowd a thumbs up as he made his exit.

After play resumed, Tampa Bay ruled him out for the rest of the game but also said he had movement in all of his extremities. Brate missed last week’s game against the Falcons with a concussion he suffered in Week 4 against the Chiefs.

He exited the game with two catches for 14 yards.

