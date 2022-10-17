On Monday, the Cardinals announced that they have acquired wide receiver Robbie Anderson from the Panthers. The Panthers received “undisclosed draft compensation” in the deal, according to the release.

However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Carolina received a sixth-round pick in 2024 and seventh-round pick in 2025 for Anderson.

The news comes less than a day after Anderson was seen getting into a heated exchange with several coaches during a loss to the Rams. It started with Anderson getting in the face of wide receivers coach Joe Dailey in the second quarter, as frustrations boiled over on the sideline for Carolina’s struggling offense.

In the third quarter, interim coach Steve Wilks was seen mediating another argument between Anderson and Dailey, before sending his wide receiver to the locker room. Anderson was escorted off the field by a member of the Panthers’ staff.

Anderson appeared to confirm the trade news via Twitter using emojis. After Sunday’s game he explained what happened from his point of view.

“I’m here to do all I can to help us win. It’s third down. I’m being taken out the game, you know, I don’t think I should be okay with that,” Anderson said. “So, I made a comment, ‘It’s the money down, why am I being taken out?’ And that’s that.”

As Anderson alluded to, the past week has been a rough one for the Panthers after the firing of Matt Rhule. The ousting of Rhule, who coached Anderson at Temple, led to speculation that Carolina possibly could trade some of its veterans, such as Anderson and running back Christian McCaffrey. It appears the trade was a mutual decision by both Anderson and the Panthers. It also might have been a necessary one for the Cardinals.

According to Schefter, Arizona wide receiver Marquise Brown suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury Sunday and will undergo further testing Monday to determine the extent of the injury. Without Brown, the Cardinals evidently made it a priority to add another weapon for quarterback Kyler Murray.

