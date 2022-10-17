Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Confrontation With Teammate, per Report

During the Steelers’ 24–20 loss to the Jets in Week 4, starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was benched at halftime and relieved by rookie Kenny Pickett. Pickett then was named QB1 by coach Mike Tomlin and started the subsequent two games.

Now, a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette notes that receiver Diontae Johnson might be the reason why Trubisky was initially benched.

Trubisky and Johnson reportedly got into a heated confrontation in the locker room during halftime of the Jets game. The receiver apparently yelled at the quarterback to throw him more passes. This came after Johnson missed a pass in the first half, resulting in an interception, and stepped out of bounds during a potential touchdown play. Trubisky then told Johnson his concerns, and the conversation got out of hand.

Neither player has spoken publicly about the situation.

Regardless, Trubisky is likely to start on Sunday night against the Dolphins in place of the injured Pickett.

Trubisky returned to the field Sunday to help the team in its 20–18 win over the Buccaneers after Pickett suffered a concussion in the third quarter. In less than two quarters on Sunday, Trubisky finished with nine completions out of 12 attempts for 144 yards and one touchdown.

