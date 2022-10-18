On Tuesday, the Commanders announced they signed former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm to their practice squad. The move was made in the wake of Carson Wentz fracturing a finger on his throwing hand Thursday against the Bears. He’ll reportedly be out of action for four to six weeks.

Fromm is most known for his days in the SEC where he led the Bulldogs for several seasons before eventually being drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Bills. He was released in August 2021 but signed to the Giants practice squad later that season and made his first start in Week 16 of the 2021 season against the Eagles.

In his three in-game appearances for the Giants last year, he completed 27 of 60 pass attempts for 210 yards and just one touchdown while tallying three interceptions. The only quarterbacks Washington has on its active roster are Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell.

Kickoff against the Packers on Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

