Broncos’ Hackett Says Melvin Gordon III Will Start vs. Jets Sunday

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Wednesday that running Melvin Gordon will start in Denver’s game against the Jets on Sunday.

The news about Gordon comes two days after the two-time Pro Bowler was benched against his former team in the Broncos’ 19-16 loss against the Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Gordon, who recorded the first two carries in Monday’s game, finished the game with three carries for eight yards. The 29-year-old was not pleased with his production and the number of carries he had, saying it “sucked” knowing that he was not able to help his team in the latter portion of the game.

“I’m not gonna lie. It hurt a little today watching,” Gordon told NFL Network’s Bridget Condon following the loss. “You know, [the Chargers] threw up the little clown logo on my face [on the video board], and I noticed it all. …Going into overtime, sitting watching the whole game, knowing that I could be out there. So, that kinda hurt. But it’s part of it. What don’t kill you makes you stronger mentally.”

Through six games this season, Gordon is averaging a measly 3.7 yards per carry with one touchdown and four fumbles in which two were lost. In Monday’s game, Hackett relied on Latavius Murray, a former running back on the Saints practice squad, who finished with 66 yards on 15 carries.

Gordon told reporters Monday that he not aware as to why he was benched during the game. However, he confirmed that he was fully healthy to play had his number been called.

Hackett, who said he has a good relationship with Gordon, shared Tuesday that Gordon was benched due to the lack of plays run within the Broncos’ offense not because he did something wrong.

“We just didn't have a lot of plays, and in the end, he [Gordon] didn't get the reps that he wanted,” Hackett said. “He’s a competitor. He wants to be out there helping with his team.

“… We were going three and out. Our plan was to get into manageable third-down situations to be able to move the ball and control clock. We did and we just didn't convert on third down. When you are 29 percent on third down, that's a hard recipe for success.”

Out of the total 55 plays Denver posted in Monday’s game, the Broncos managed only five first downs on seven drives in the second half and overtime. Gordon played in eight first-half snaps while Murray carried the majority of the load.

On Sunday, the eighth-year running back will start and get his chance to provide meaningful production against a surging New York (4-2) squad that currently sits second in the AFC East behind the Bills after three consecutive wins.

