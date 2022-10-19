During Sunday night’s 26–17 Eagles win over the Cowboys, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni had a viral moment on the sideline as he yelled at the opposing team.

The second-year coach later explained that he wanted to stick up for his players while they were being shoved.

However, it sounds as if Sirianni may have left out some of the backstory as to why he yelled at the Cowboys. Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham spoke on the WIP Morning Show on Tuesday to provide a bit more context.

“I don’t know if he’s gonna tell y’all the story, but I’ll just say it,” Graham began. “He said the last time when we lost to them [the Cowboys] last year [51-26], he said a couple of players came up to him and said ‘Y’all don’t belong on this field with us’ and all this stuff, ‘We the NFC East!’ So it was cool to hear that and know it was building up to this moment. I know that that was part of why he was probably going off, too.”

Sirianni later spoke on WIP, and when he was asked about Graham’s story, he wouldn’t confirm or deny it.

“There are so many things that go on during games,” Sirianni said. “I do have a lot of respect for that team and those players on that team. They’ve got really good players, and they’re gonna be good this year. I know that.”

The Eagles remain the only undefeated NFL team this season, at 6–0. Philadelphia will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Christmas Eve for another NFC East showdown.

