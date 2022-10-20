The NFL world took full notice Sunday when cameras caught Tom Brady berating his offensive line while on the sideline during the Buccaneers’ game against the Steelers and much has been made of the clip. Even Brady addressed it and admitted that he dropped some f-bombs when chewing out his teammates.

Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey spoke about the sequence and said he appreciated the harsh words from his quarterback.

“I want nothing else from a quarterback than that, than a guy who’s willing to tell us what we need to do and step up,” Hainsey said. “If he’s just sitting over there and not getting us going, and not trying to help us, he wouldn’t be who he is today. So I love that from him. I know we all love that from him. It might look weird on TV, but that’s football. It’s a team sport, and that’s what you want from great teammates and great leaders, and he’s the best there is.”

Overall, Tampa Bay’s offense couldn’t get much going against a decimated Pittsburgh defense and lost the game 20–18 while scoring just one touchdown. The Buccaneers will look to get back on track against the Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

