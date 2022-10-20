Mac Jones Expects to Be Able to Play for Patriots vs. Bears, per Report

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones expects to return from his ankle injury and play Monday night against the Bears, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Jones told his teammates he has progressed well and all he needs to do now is to be cleared in practice.

Jones suffered a high ankle sprain against the Ravens in Week 3 on Sept. 25 and was seen being helped off the field screaming in pain. Since the injury, New England has gone 2–1 thanks to the unlikely heroics of rookie Bailey Zappe, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

In the Week 4 matchup against the Packers, Brian Hoyer got the start but was eventually knocked out with a concussion, leaving the door open for Zappe to fill in. Although the Patriots lost in overtime that game, Zappe won in his next two starts against the Lions and Browns.

If he were to be cleared in practice, Jones could make his return on Monday Night Football against the Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Watch the Patriots with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New England Patriots coverage, go to Patriots Country.