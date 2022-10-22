Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will get a veteran weapon back in the fold Sunday when wide receiver Sammy Watkins returns to the Green Bay lineup.

At the same time, Rodgers loses a veteran weapon as wideout Randall Cobb has been placed on injured reserve and will be out a minimum four weeks. The moves were announced Saturday by the team.

It’s a mixed bag of news for the Packers (3–3), who scored only 10 points last week in a loss to the Jets and have yet to top the 30-point mark this season.

Offensive lineman Jake Hanson was placed on injured reserve with a biceps injury. On the defensive side of the ball, the Packers promoted linebacker La’Darius Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster.

Watkins, who recorded six catches for 111 yards in the first two games of the season, missed the past four games with a hamstring injury. Cobb suffered an ankle injury Sunday against the Jets. He has 18 receptions for 257 yards this season.

The Packers play at Washington (2–4) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

