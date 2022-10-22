Russell Wilson hasn’t gotten off to the start that he or the Broncos envisioned after the team traded for him this past offseason. Now a hamstring injury only further adds to the difficult beginning of the campaign for the 33-year-old quarterback.

Wilson suffered the injury late in Denver’s overtime loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football. An MRI on Tuesday confirmed the news and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the nine-time Pro Bowler is in “real pain.”

Though his hamstring seems to be causing him quite a lot of discomfort, Wilson still seeks to play in Week 7 against the Jets. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed as much Friday, saying that Wilson is a gametime decision this weekend.

“He’s day-to-day at this point, so it’ll probably be a game-time [decision],” Hackett said. “We just want to be sure he can protect himself. That’s the most important thing.”

Hackett revealed that Wilson and backup Brett Rypien split first-team reps this week in practice, but did not mention exactly how those reps were divided. Rypien would be in line to make his second career start should Wilson not be able to take the field by Sunday afternoon.

Wilson’s latest injury adds to an already frustrating season on the field for the former Seahawks quarterback. Through six games, he’s thrown for 1,442 yards and five touchdowns and three interceptions while recording 7.3 yards per passing attempt (the second-worst mark of his career).

The Broncos (2–4) will take on the Jets (4–2) at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Denver Broncos coverage, go to Mile High Huddle.