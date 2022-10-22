Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Jets due to a lingering hamstring injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that Wilson wanted to play and worked this week in practice to see if he’d be capable of taking the field at home for the Week 7 matchup. However, coach Nathaniel Hackett—who originally deemed Wilson a gametime decision—ultimately made the call to keep the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback out of the game in order to prevent the injury from getting worse.

Denver is expected to re-evaluate Wilson’s hamstring this upcoming week to determine whether he can travel to London and play in the team’s game next Sunday against the Jaguars, per Schefter.

Wilson, 33, suffered the injury late in Denver’s overtime loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football. An MRI on Tuesday confirmed the news and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the nine-time Pro Bowler is in “real pain.”

The injury adds to what’s already been a frustrating start to Wilson’s first season in Denver. The former Seahawks quarterback has struggled through the first six games of the year and the Broncos have limped out of the gate to a 2–4 record.

With Wilson out this week, backup Brett Rypien will make his second career start when the Jets come to town Sunday. Rypien, the nephew of two-time Super Bowl champion Mark Rypien, made his only other start for the Broncos on the road against the Jets in 2020.

Denver won that game as Rypien threw for 242 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Broncos (2–4) will take on the Jets (4–2) at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Denver Broncos coverage, go to Mile High Huddle.