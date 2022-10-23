On Sunday, Commanders fans made a clear statement to team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder: Sell the team.

When Tanya appeared in a public service announcement on the jumbotron during the team’s home game against the Packers, fans began to chant, “sell the team,” per several reporters at FedExField. Not only that, but a number of fans brought “sell the team” signs to the game as well. In a video posted on Twitter, it appears that FedExField security singled out fans with the signs, but it’s unclear if they were told they couldn’t put the signs up.

Tanya also notably used the team’s previous nickname when honoring former Washington players, saying, “All hail to the Red-----.” The team changed the name in 2020 after years of complaints by Native American groups.

The chants and signs come directly after Colts owner Jim Irsay said Dan Snyder should be removed from his position and that he believes there are enough owners’ votes to remove him as the Commanders’ co-owner.

The latest momentum for Snyder’s removal stems from an ESPN story published Oct. 13 saying Snyder recently told a close associate he has enough information to “blow up” several NFL owners, the league office and commissioner Roger Goodell. Per the ESPN report, Snyder has used private investigators to look into several NFL team owners and Goodell, the same tactics Snyder is said to have used within his own franchise.

Snyder also is facing investigations from the league and a congressional committee looking into workplace misconduct in the franchise. The NFL first launched an investigation into the franchise after a July 2020 report by The Washington Post detailed accounts from 15 former female employees alleging sexual harassment by various staffers over the course of 18 years. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is investigating Snyder, who testified in front of the committee in July ’22.

