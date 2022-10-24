Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson sat out Sunday’s 16–9 loss to the Jets with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

While he wanted to try to play through the injury, Denver’s coaching staff instead took a more cautious approach with their franchise quarterback, holding him out of Sunday’s contest and handing the reigns over to rookie Brett Rypien.

In Sunday’s postgame press conference, Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson was “trending” towards playing next Sunday in London against the Jaguars.

Sunday’s defeat dropped Denver to 2–5 overall on the season. Rypien held his own in Wilson’s place as he completed 24 of 46 passes for 225 yards and one interception in his first career NFL start.

While Rypien hung in there, Wilson’s insertion back into the lineup will be key if Denver plans to turn its season around. Wilson has struggled under center in his first year with the Broncos, but he’s a proven winner in the league and will need to be playing if he’s healthy.

