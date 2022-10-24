Skip to main content
Tua Tagovailoa, Jets and Giants Highlight NFL Week 7
Tua Tagovailoa, Jets and Giants Highlight NFL Week 7

MMQB Week 7: Dak Prescott Is Grateful, Bengals and Chiefs Are Back on Track

Links to all our coverage of an exciting NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with the Cowboys’ QB, Joe Burrow, Pete Carroll, Andy Reid and more. And notes on Dan Snyder and the Christian McCaffrey trade.

Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 7, plus more from our staff.

Dak Prescott Is Grateful for the Cowboys Team Around Him

Dak Prescott celebrates in his first game back from injury.

Prescott needed a little time to get back into a rhythm on the field, but he has a team around him that made it easy.

The QB has a new lease on life after watching his team battle without him for five weeks, and he opens up to Albert Breer about what it was like getting back on the field in Week 7.

Three Deep: The Chiefs Are Growing Up Fast After Their Win Over the 49ers

Patrick Mahomes reacts to a touchdown in a Week 7 win over the 49ers.

After losing to the Bills last week, the Chiefs came out in Week 7 and left no doubt they are still one of the best teams in the NFL.

A big win helps Andy Reid’s team accelerate its learning curve. Plus, the Seahawks are anything but screwed up, and the Titans are still the Titans. Albert Breer speaks to players and coaches involved in each game.

Ten Takeaways: Joe Burrow, Bengals Finally Hitting Their Stride

Joe Burrow celebrates a first down in a dominant offensive showing against the Falcons.

Burrow dominated against the Falcons on Sunday, and is learning how to handle the defenses being thrown at him.

Albert talk to Joe Burrow about getting back on track after an 0–2 start. Plus, notes on why the Panthers believe they’re only a QB away from being really good, what’s wrong with the Packers and Buccaneers, the situation with Daniel Snyder, how the Christian McCaffrey trade was negotiated and much more.

More From The MMQB Staff

Jon Wertheim: The One-of-a-Kind Story Behind the ’72 Dolphins’ One-of-a-Kind Kicker, Garo Yepremian

Conor Orr: It’s Way Too Early to Write Off Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers

Week 7 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers