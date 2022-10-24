MMQB Week 7: Dak Prescott Is Grateful, Bengals and Chiefs Are Back on Track
Dak Prescott Is Grateful for the Cowboys Team Around Him
The QB has a new lease on life after watching his team battle without him for five weeks, and he opens up to Albert Breer about what it was like getting back on the field in Week 7.
Three Deep: The Chiefs Are Growing Up Fast After Their Win Over the 49ers
A big win helps Andy Reid’s team accelerate its learning curve. Plus, the Seahawks are anything but screwed up, and the Titans are still the Titans. Albert Breer speaks to players and coaches involved in each game.
Ten Takeaways: Joe Burrow, Bengals Finally Hitting Their Stride
Albert talk to Joe Burrow about getting back on track after an 0–2 start. Plus, notes on why the Panthers believe they’re only a QB away from being really good, what’s wrong with the Packers and Buccaneers, the situation with Daniel Snyder, how the Christian McCaffrey trade was negotiated and much more.
More From The MMQB Staff
Jon Wertheim: The One-of-a-Kind Story Behind the ’72 Dolphins’ One-of-a-Kind Kicker, Garo Yepremian
Conor Orr: It’s Way Too Early to Write Off Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers
Week 7 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers