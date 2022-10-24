Links to all our coverage of an exciting NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with the Cowboys’ QB, Joe Burrow, Pete Carroll, Andy Reid and more. And notes on Dan Snyder and the Christian McCaffrey trade.

Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 7, plus more from our staff.

Prescott needed a little time to get back into a rhythm on the field, but he has a team around him that made it easy. Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

The QB has a new lease on life after watching his team battle without him for five weeks, and he opens up to Albert Breer about what it was like getting back on the field in Week 7.

After losing to the Bills last week, the Chiefs came out in Week 7 and left no doubt they are still one of the best teams in the NFL. Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

A big win helps Andy Reid’s team accelerate its learning curve. Plus, the Seahawks are anything but screwed up, and the Titans are still the Titans. Albert Breer speaks to players and coaches involved in each game.

Burrow dominated against the Falcons on Sunday, and is learning how to handle the defenses being thrown at him. Sam Greene/The Enquirer/USA TODAY Network

Albert talk to Joe Burrow about getting back on track after an 0–2 start. Plus, notes on why the Panthers believe they’re only a QB away from being really good, what’s wrong with the Packers and Buccaneers, the situation with Daniel Snyder, how the Christian McCaffrey trade was negotiated and much more.

