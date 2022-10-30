For the first time since being traded on Oct. 20, Christian McCaffrey helped the 49ers score a touchdown on Sunday vs. the Rams.

However, the running back did not score the touchdown by running into the end zone. Instead, he threw a 34-yard pass to 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk for a passing touchdown in the second quarter.

The play definitely caught the Rams and fans by surprise.

McCaffrey threw a touchdown pass before San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garappolo did on Sunday. The running back’s touchdown pass also resulted in the first points for the 49ers during the game.

McCaffrey was traded in a blockbuster move by the Panthers to San Francisco in return for four different draft picks. In his first game with San Francisco against the Chiefs last weekend, McCaffrey completed eight attempts for 38 yards, along with two receptions for 24 yards. He has yet to score a rushing or receiving touchdown for the 49ers.

