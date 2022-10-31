JJ Watt Says Sack Celebration Wasn’t Insult to Jared Allen

JJ Watt caught some heat Sunday from Vikings fans who thought he was mocking one of their all-time great players. But after the game, the Cardinals defensive end clarified the matter.

At halftime of the eventual 34–26 Minnesota win, former Vikings defensive end Jared Allen was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor. And after Watt got his second sack of the day with about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, he mimicked Allen’s signature celebration, pretending to rope a calf and putting his hands in the air as if he were a cowboy throwing a lasso.

Watt also added a personal touch and appeared to mimic rocking a baby, a tribute to his newborn son, Koa. After the celebrations, the home crowd booed Watt, but he cleared it up after the game.

“I also want to clear up—clearly the fans here misinterpreted my Jared Allen tribute,” Watt said in front of his locker after the game, per ESPN. “Jared Allen’s one of my favorite players of all time, and that was absolutely a way to honor him on his night here. Zero disrespect. I would never disrespect him.”

Watt tweeted the same sentiment to make sure the masses weren’t confused about his intent.

