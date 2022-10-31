Rams fans and fantasy football managers held their breath Sunday when star wide receiver Cooper Kupp appeared to be injured at the end of the game against the 49ers.

Down 17 points with just over a minute left in the game, coach Sean McVay drew up a play for Kupp, who then was tackled after getting the first down and took some time to get up. He eventually walked off the field and later addressed the apparent ankle injury. Thankfully, the wideout said he feels “pretty good right now.”

“It just got rolled up a little bit,” Kupp said, per ESPN. “Foot got caught, but I think it was able to slide out of there before there was too much damage done, and so, we’ll see over these next few days how it responds.”

Kupp, who had tape wrapped around his right ankle during the postgame press conference, added that “things are pointing towards dodging a bullet.” McVay said he was “kicking myself for not running the football again” and putting his star player in that situation with the game out of hand.

It’s unclear whether Kupp will be good to go when the Rams (3-4) play at the Buccaneers (3-5) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

