The 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Wilson was flourishing in recent weeks, largely due to an injury to starting tailback Elijah Mitchell. However, due to San Francisco’s blockbuster trade to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers, Wilson was left as the odd man out.

The 49ers traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a fifth-rounder in 2024 to land McCaffrey, so getting back draft capital in return for Wilson is something the team sorely needed.

So far this year, Wilson has rushed for 468 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. Miami is currently 5–3 and also reportedly traded for outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. As part of that deal with the Broncos, the Dolphins gave up running back Chase Edmonds, a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick in exchange for Chubb and a fifth-round pick.

