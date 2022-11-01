The Rams have had a disappointing season thus far, with a 3–4 record through eight weeks, but that hasn’t stopped the team from being aggressive on the trade market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

SI’s Albert Breer reports that Los Angeles offered the Panthers two first-round picks for Brian Burns in an attempt to upgrade their defense.

“The Rams made a massive offer, I’m talking about more than two first-round picks for Burns,” Breer said on the Kap and J. Hood show on ESPN Chicago radio. “So the Rams are in that [pass rusher] market.”

The Rams don’t have a first-round pick in 2023 due to the Matthew Stafford trade, so the earliest those two picks could be are for the 2024 and ’25 drafts. It also confirms that, despite the lackluster season, Los Angeles is still not afraid to trade picks, as they haven’t made a pick in the first round since taking Jared Goff in 2016.

Unless Carolina is set on getting a first-round pick in the 2023 draft, it is unlikely that they can get a better offer for Burns than the Rams’.

Besides Burns, Breer mentioned the Broncos’ Bradley Chubb and the Jaguars’ Josh Allen as two other pass rushers who will get interest along with Burns. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday 3 p.m. ET.

