Giants GM on Odell Beckham Jr: ‘He’s a Guy We Would Consider’

The Giants didn’t make any trades before Monday’s trade deadline but free agency always remains an option and general manager Joe Schoen was specifically asked if he’s interested in signing Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham tore his ACL in February’s Super Bowl win while with the Rams and has not signed with a team yet.

“Obviously, he’s been a good player. He’s a guy, you know, we’d consider and talk to when he’s healthy,” Schoen said. “I think he did the ACL [surgery] in February, so not sure really where he is, you know, physically, but yeah, any player that’ll upgrade the roster we’re gonna consider and have conversations with their representatives.”

Beckham was seen at the Giants facility earlier this month and rumors swirled that a potential reunion with New York, the team that drafted him in 2014, was possible. But he was reportedly only present to check in on his good friend Sterling Shepard. Coach Brian Daboll was asked if he could “categorically shut down” the team’s interest in Beckham, but he did not.

“I’d say that Joe and I talk about a wide variety of things: players, adding players, workouts on Mondays and Tuesdays. We’re always trying to improve our roster in any way that we can,” Daboll said, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

According to Oct. 19 ESPN report, Beckham won’t be healthy enough to play until mid December. If the Giants (6–2) continue their surprise success on the field, they could very well be in the playoff picture at that point and could use the help at wide receiver. The Giants are 30th in the NFL in receiving yards at just 1,410 in eight games. Only the Bears (1,204) and the Titans (1,158) are worse.

