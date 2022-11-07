Tom Brady capped a historic outing in Tampa on Sunday with a thrilling late-game drive to lead the Buccaneers to a comeback victory over the Rams.

On a day when Brady became the first NFL player with 100K career passing yards, the Bucs quarterback found tight end Cade Otton in the endzone to end a six-play, 60-yard drive and lift Tampa Bay to a 16–13 win. The series marked Brady’s 55th game-winning drive, moving him past Peyton Manning (54) for the most all-time, and 43rd fourth-quarter comeback to tie Manning.

After the game, Brady stepped to the post-game podium with a few choice words to describe Sunday’s amazing finish before opening the floor for questions.

“That was awesome,” Brady said. “That was f------ awesome.”

The future Hall of Famer’s NSFW opening statement added emphatic punctuation to yet another vintage Brady performance to end a big game.

With the Bucs trailing by three with 44 seconds to play, Brady began going to work as he has many times before. The 45-year-old first hit Otton for 28 yards before rushing to spike the ball. From there, he completed three straight passes for 25 yards, drew a defensive pass interference call and found Otton again from a yard out to win the game.

Brady ended the day completing 36 of a season-high 58 pass attempts for 280 yards and the game-winning score.

During a stretch that saw Tampa Bay lose three games and play mostly uninspired football, Sunday’s win provided a much-needed jolt for Todd Bowles’s squad at the halfway point of the season.

Amazingly, the win also propelled the Bucs to first place in the NFC South with a 4–5 record which, given who’s still under center, has to give Brady and Co. plenty to feel confident about heading into a meeting with the Seahawks in Munich next Sunday.

