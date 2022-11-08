Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Could Look Pretty Good’ in Cowboys Helmet

Even though Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy seemed to tamp down the possibility of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. joining the team anytime soon on Monday, Dallas owner Jerry Jones appeared to open up the rumors again on Tuesday.

During a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, the owner didn’t explicitly say the team is interested in signing the wide receiver, but he didn’t shut down the idea either.

“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor,” Jones said. “I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good.”

Jones noted that the fact that Beckham Jr. is a veteran NFL player is something that entices him to sign the receiver, as he’s played for various teams in his career. The owner noted that the team looks for a player whose “experience far outweighs any of that ambiguity involved with how he’s going to fit your system.”

The wide receiver has been recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during February’s Super Bowl LVI, but he is expected to be cleared for play soon.

Jones commented on Beckham Jr.’s recovery process and how his injury is a factor when considering whether to sign him.

“We should be aware that he’s coming off this injury, but he showed he can do it, and do it well last year,” Jones said, via The Athletic. “So that would go in the mix real good. His past dealing with adversity of injury rehab, I think that tells you a lot.”

Beckham Jr. recently name dropped four teams he would be interested in signing with, including the Cowboys, along with the Bills, the Packers and the Giants, his former team.

