Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday in a decision that shocked NFL fans.

“I’m announcing my retirement from the game of football!” Martinez posted on Instagram on Thursday.

“I had an amazing journey with some incredible franchises, and made lifelong friendships. I have chosen to step away from this career at this time to focus on my family and future passions! I am excited for this new journey and appreciate all the fans and organizations that have supported me throughout the years.”

Martinez has battled injuries over his last couple of seasons in the NFL, but has been productive when he’s been on the field. Martinez recorded 11 tackles in Las Vegas’ loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, which was his best game of the season.

Over the course of 6.5 seasons in the NFL, Martinez tabbed 706 combined tackles, 39 tackles for loss and 13 sacks over his time spent with the Packers, Giants and Raiders.

