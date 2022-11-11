Chargers Waive Former First-Round Pick Jerry Tillery

The Chargers announced Thursday that they waived defensive lineman Jerry Tillery.

“Jerry has been a valued member of our organization since arriving in 2019, and I want to thank him for all his contributions to the Chargers,” general manager Tom Telesco said in a statement. “This was not an easy decision but, after careful consideration, it was a necessary one that is in the best interest of both team and player. We wish Jerry all the best moving forward in his career.”

Tillery, a 2019 first-round pick, will not be officially waived until Friday, which makes him unavailable to be claimed by another team until Monday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, various teams had interest in trading for the defensive lineman ahead of last week’s trade deadline, so it’s likely a team will claim him come Monday.

This makes Tillery the second first-round pick from the 2019 to be waived this week after the Raiders released safety Johnathan Abram Tuesday. Abram was picked at No. 27, while Tillery was picked 28th overall that year.

The 26-year-old missed the Chargers’ 20–17 win over the Falcons last weekend because of a back injury. He did not practice with the team Wednesday and Thursday.

Since being drafted in 2019, Tillery appeared in 54 games over the three-plus seasons, totaling 106 tackles (57 solo), 10.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Chargers coverage, go to Charger Report.