Bills quarterback Josh Allen was not present at the portion of practice open to the media for the third consecutive day, casting further doubt on his ability to play this weekend against the Vikings.

Reporters on the scene shared that Allen was not seen on the field at the beginning of the team’s workout on Friday. The star quarterback already missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday of this week with a right elbow injury, according to the Bills’ official injury report.

Although Allen wasn’t seen at the beginning of practice, ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg reported that the press was let back into the field house after the workout, at which point the quarterback was witnessed running off the field in his practice jersey. Getzenberg said it was the first time this week that reporters had seen the 26-year-old in his practice uniform.

The team has yet to give Allen an official participation designation for Friday’s practice, but the early indications don’t appear to be favorable for his chances to start on Sunday.

Bills coach Sean McDermott addressed Allen’s status earlier on Friday in an appearance on WGR550. He explained that the team is taking it “one hour at a time” with the quarterback, saying that Allen’s availability for the weekend has yet to be determined.

“Today we’re going to literally take it one hour at a time and see how things go through the course of today and then go from there,” McDermott said, via Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com.

Allen suffered the injury to the elbow on his throwing arm late in the loss to the Jets last weekend. He finished the game, but struggled along to his worst passing performance of the season, going 18-for-34 for 205 yards and two interceptions. He also took five sacks, while adding 86 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Should Allen be ruled out for Sunday’s contest against Minnesota, backup Case Keenum will earn the start against his former team. Bills vs. Vikings is set to kick off in Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET.

