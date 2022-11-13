Tom Brady Extols Game Atmosphere in Germany After Bucs’ Win

The NFL contested a regular-season game to Germany for the first time in league history on Sunday, and the environment at Allianz Arena in Munich did not disappoint.

The stadium was packed as the crowd cheered, sang and even booed at the appropriate times during the Buccaneers’ 21–15 win over the Seahawks.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady was asked about his experience playing in Germany for the first time following the win, and he was impressed, to say the least.

“It was a great atmosphere,” Brady said. “It felt like a really hyped-up game when we came out for warm-ups. So, it was pretty electric. I hope German fans got what they wanted.”

Brady’s positive reaction says something positive for the German crowd, as the Munich matchup marked the fourth time he’s played in a foreign country in his career. The quarterback is 4–0 when playing outside of the United States.

Brady reiterated his feelings about the German crowd in his postgame press conference, noting that it didn’t even feel like a regular-season game.

“That was one of the great football experiences I’ve ever had,” Brady said. “Says a lot for 23 years in the league. For a regular-season game, I think the fan turnout was incredible.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion also really enjoyed when the crowd sang “Sweet Caroline” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads” following the win.

Germany will see a lot more NFL football in the coming years, as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on Saturday that the league plans to play “at least four [more] games” in Germany.

