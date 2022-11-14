Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Diagnosed With Mild Ankle Injury, per Report

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy left Sunday’s game against the Titans with a hurt ankle, but he seems to have avoided a major injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Jeudy has a strained muscle in his ankle, and although his status for Sunday’s game against the Raiders is uncertain, the expectation is he avoided the worst scenario.

According to Rapoport, there was immediate fear after Jeudy went down that he might have suffered an Achilles injury, but further tests confirmed that is not the case. After the game, head coach Nathaniel Hackett didn’t offer much of an update, saying that the team needed to evaluate Jeudy when it got back to Denver.

The wide receiver went down in the first drive for the Broncos and was forced to miss the rest of the game. However, it appears as if he will have a chance to return Sunday against Las Vegas if he progresses in practice.

So far this season, Jeudy has 30 catches for 449 yards and three touchdowns.

