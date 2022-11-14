Its been a suboptimal start to the season for the Raiders and new coach Josh McDaniels. The team is 2–7 and coming off a rough loss against a spiraling Colts team. In his latest interview, owner Mark Davis showed support for his coach amid rumors that McDaniels could be out of the job.

“As far as Josh goes, I have no issues,” Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m getting to know him a lot better. When you sign someone to a contract, don’t you expect him to fulfill the contract?”

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, McDaniels has been assured he will return as coach in 2023. Back in October, Davis said McDaniels will be the team’s coach for “years to come.”

“I like Josh. I think he’s doing a fantastic job. That’s why I hired him,” Davis told the Review-Journal. “We did an exhaustive search and found the person we believe is going to bring the Raiders to greatness.”

When Davis specifically was asked if he believes McDaniels is the long-term answer at coach, Davis replied: “Why wouldn’t I?”

His Monday comments come less than a day after a 25–20 loss to Indianapolis—a team that was on a three-game skid. New Colts coach Jeff Saturday, who never had held a coaching position in either college or the NFL until this week, came away with his first career win.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Las Vegas Raiders coverage, go to Raider Maven.