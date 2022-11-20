NFL Fines Andre Cisco for Hit That Injured JuJu Smith-Schuster, per Report

The NFL reportedly fined Jaguars safety Andre Cisco and Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis on Saturday following their involvement in plays that resulted in injuries during their respective Week 10 games.

Cisco received a $6,612 fine for unnecessary roughness on a hit that landed Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in concussion protocol, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The controversial play did not result in a flag after it was determined the contact was shoulder-to-shoulder and not helmet-to-helmet.

The Chiefs ruled Smith-Schuster out for Week 11 on Friday.

Pelissero also reported the league penalized Davis for unnecessary roughness with a fine of $10,609. The second-year pro helped force a fumble by Dallas Goedert after forcefully grabbing the Eagles tight end’s facemask during a pivotal late-game play on Monday Night Football.

Goedert later landed on injured reserve after suffering a severe shoulder injury on the unflagged play.

