Odell Beckham Jr. to Visit Cowboys, Giants After Thanksgiving, per Report

Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to making a decision about where he will play this season. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the veteran is expected to visit the Giants and Cowboys after Thanksgiving.

Beckham, who is still rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI with the Rams, has opted to wait until he’s healthy to sign with a team, leading to speculation all season. Although teams such as the Bills, Chiefs, Packers and Rams all have been rumored to be interested in Beckham at various times, The Giants and Cowboys now appear to be the favorites to land the star wideout.

Beckham began his career with New York but was unceremoniously traded to Cleveland by then-general manager Dave Gettleman in 2019. However, a new Giants regime could mean a fresh start with the organization.

Dallas, meanwhile, still hasn’t replaced wideout Amari Cooper after an offseason trade to Cleveland, and could use Beckham to help bolster the pass offense. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also has been praising Beckham to the media in an effort to improve the team’s chances.

Giants and Cowboys players have openly recruited Beckham, with Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliot and Micah Parsons getting in on the recruiting efforts.

Besides the battle for Beckham, the 6-3 Cowboys and 7-2 Giants will play each other on Thanksgiving Day, fighting for playoff positioning and second place in the NFC East. Dallas won the first meeting between the two but still sits a game behind New York in the standings entering Sunday.

More NFL Coverage:

Cowboys Country: Cowboys: Sign OBJ Or 'Shut Up'; What Jerry Critics Don't Get

For More Dallas Cowboys coverage Go To Cowboys Country