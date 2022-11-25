Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Makes Recruiting Pitch to Odell Beckham Jr.

Free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. has been the talk of the NFL over recent weeks as he mulls his decision on where to sign upon his return from injury. He is reportedly set to visit a few teams soon, including the Cowboys next week.

Various Cowboys players have outwardly tried to recruit the former Giants, Browns and Rams wide receiver. Even owner Jerry Jones has chimed in to the conversation.

On Thursday after the team’s 28–20 win over the Giants, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was asked what his pitch would be to Beckham to bring him on the team.

“Hey, OBJ, man, we want you in Dallas,” Elliott said to NFL Network. “All the stars shine brighter in Dallas. Look, we gotta do what we gotta do to get him. We need OBJ.”

This isn’t the first time Elliott has openly tried to recruit Beckham. A few weeks ago, the running back told media a similar message, stating “we want him.”

Beckham previously said that he was hoping to sign a contract by the end of November. If the Cowboys make a compelling case to the receiver, it’s possible he could be sporting a star on his helmet soon.

The free agent has been recovering from an ACL tear he suffered during February’s Super Bowl LVI while he was playing on the Rams.

Other teams Beckham reportedly has interest in include the Bills, Packers and his former team (and Dallas’s NFC East rivals), the Giants.

