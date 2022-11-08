The never-ending Odell Beckham Jr. rumors continued Tuesday when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted that he is interested in signing the free agent wide receiver. Naturally, players took this and ran with it.

Star outside linebacker Micah Parsons went to Twitter and openly recruited Beckham to Dallas.

“Man obj talk to me !!” Parsons said on Twitter. “@obj let’s do this s---!!!”

Additionally, coach Mike McCarthy was asked about the team’s possible interest on Monday. While the coach praised Beckham for his talents, it sounds like the Cowboys are happy with who they have now.

“Number one, we really love our receiver group, and I really like the balance of the veterans versus the young guys,” McCarthy said. “I think we got some better football with more opportunities in front of us.

“In particular to Odell, I’ve always been a huge fan of his,” McCarthy continued. “From Ben McAdoo, Joe Whitt [Jr.], all the guys between that I’ve worked with from the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns, everybody has nothing but great things to say about him. Obviously I’ve always been so impressed with his football playing ability, but I’ve just heard so many excellent, excellent things about him over the years. I think those are conversations for the future. Right now, we’re focused on our guys.”

In a clip shared Sunday from an upcoming episode of Complex’s Volume, Beckham name-dropped the Bills, Packers, Cowboys and Giants as teams he’s been in contact with before discussing the ideal situation for his next stop. The 30-year-old is still recovering from tearing his ACL in February’s Super Bowl win with the Rams. It’s unclear when he will return to the field.

