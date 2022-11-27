Bears’ Justin Fields Ruled Out For Week 12 With Shoulder Injury

Bears quarterback Justin Fields will not suit up against the Jets on Sunday after being ruled out due to a left shoulder injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chicago made the news official when Fields appeared on the team’s inactives list Sunday morning.

Fields spent the past week as a limited participant in practice as he dealt with what he described to reporters Wednesday as “a separated shoulder with partially torn ligaments.” The dynamic second-year QB sustained the injury to his non-throwing shoulder on the first play of the Bears’ final drive against the Falcons in Week 11.

Throughout the week, Bears coach Matt Eberflus told reporters the team considered Fields “day to day” and wouldn’t play him unless he was ready. On Friday, Eberflus announced the 23-year-old would be a game-time decision as the team continued its evaluation.

Chicago’s decision to ultimately sit Fields indicates that his shoulder is not quite where it needs to be and may need additional time to heal to avoid further damage.

Against Atlanta last Sunday, Fields managed to finish the contest, a 27–24 Falcons victory, despite getting injured in the final minutes. He ended the day with 153 passing yards, one touchdown pass and one interception to go with 85 rushing yards and a rushing score.

While the 2022 season has been another difficult one for the Bears (3–8), Fields has been a bright spot, with the QB making strides as a passer and showing off exceptional running ability to historic success in recent weeks. On the season, Fields has logged 1,642 passing yards, 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions, as well as 834 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

