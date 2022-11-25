Bears and Jets: TV, Radio and Betting
The latest betting line and trends with TV and streaming information on the Bears and Jets game Sunday at noon in East Rutherford, N.J.
Chicago Bears (3-8) at New York Jets (6-5)
Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)
Streaming: fubo TV (Sign up for free trial)
Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)
Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
NFL On SiriusXM: Bears broadcast 108 &384
The Betting Window
Latest Betting Line: Jets by 3 1/2 (Over/under 38 1/2). Money Line, Bears bet $100 to win $175. Jets, bet $250 to win $100. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.
*Prop bets to be updated at release
The Trend Is Your Friend
- The Bears 18-38-2 ATS in their last 58 games a week after they have more than 150 yards rushing
- The Bears are 7-15-1 in their last 23 ATS
- The Bears are 2-5 ATS in their last seven road games
- The Bears are 1-4 ATS in their last five Noveber games against teams with winning home records
- It's been over the total in the last five Bears games
- It's been over the total in the last six Bears games following an ATS loss
- It's been over the total in the last four Bears games following a loss
- It's been over the total in the last four Bears road games
- It's been under the total in the last five Jets games
- It's been under the total in four of the last five Jets home games
- The Jets are 5-1 ATS in their last six after they scored less than 15 points the previous game
- The Jets are 5-2 ATS in their last seven
