Bears and Jets: TV, Radio and Betting

Chicago Bears (3-8) at New York Jets (6-5)

Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)

Streaming: fubo TV (Sign up for free trial)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

NFL On SiriusXM: Bears broadcast 108 &384

The Betting Window

Latest Betting Line: Jets by 3 1/2 (Over/under 38 1/2). Money Line, Bears bet $100 to win $175. Jets, bet $250 to win $100. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.

*Prop bets to be updated at release

The Trend Is Your Friend

The Bears 18-38-2 ATS in their last 58 games a week after they have more than 150 yards rushing

The Bears are 7-15-1 in their last 23 ATS

The Bears are 2-5 ATS in their last seven road games

The Bears are 1-4 ATS in their last five Noveber games against teams with winning home records

It's been over the total in the last five Bears games

It's been over the total in the last six Bears games following an ATS loss

It's been over the total in the last four Bears games following a loss

It's been over the total in the last four Bears road games

It's been under the total in the last five Jets games

It's been under the total in four of the last five Jets home games

The Jets are 5-1 ATS in their last six after they scored less than 15 points the previous game

The Jets are 5-2 ATS in their last seven

TICKETS TO SEE JUSTIN FIELDS AND THE BEARS THROUGH SI TICKETS

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven