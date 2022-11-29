Tom Brady Likens Bucs’ Division Standing to Tyson Biting Holyfield

Despite the Buccaneers having a 5–6 record, the team still sits on top of the NFC South standings and would make the NFL playoffs if the season ended today.

Quarterback Tom Brady recently spoke about his team’s odd division standings situation on this week’s episode of his podcast Let’s Go!, while also making a surprising cross-sport comparison.

“We have a losing record but the best part is we’re still in first place in our division,” Brady said. “Again, which is hard to imagine. It was like when Evander Holyfield got bit on both his ears and still won the fight against [Mike] Tyson. It wasn’t pretty, but he still got the job done.”

Brady was referring to the infamous Holyfield vs. Tyson II fight in 1997, in which Tyson bit off part of Holyfield’s ear. Because of this, he was disqualified, giving Holyfield the win.

Even though the comparison is a bit of a stretch, Brady wanted to point out that although the Buccaneers may seem to be down this season based on their record, they are still fighting and attempting to make their way to the playoffs.

These next few weeks will show if the Buccaneers are able to get the “job done,” as Brady said.