Arrest Order Issued for Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown

An arrest order has been issued for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to multiple reports.

The ex-Steelers and Buccaneers star is wanted in regard to a misdemeanor battery charge, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The charge is related to an alleged domestic incident Monday night in Tampa, involving the mother of Brown’s children, according to Kevin O’Donnell of WTVT-TV.

Brown pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery in June 2020 in Broward County, Fla., and received two years probation as a result. He also was required to undergo a psychological evaluation and take an anger management course.

Brown was released by the Patriots in 2019 after just one game with the team in light of allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and intimidation reported by Sports Illustrated. (Brown has denied those allegations.) He later served an eight-game suspension as a free agent in ’20.

Brown played for the Steelers from 2010 to ’18. He was traded to the Raiders in ’19 but never played for them, as he was released following a series of incidents with the team. He signed with the Buccaneers after serving his ’20 suspension, winning a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in February ’21. The following season, he infamously left the team in the middle of the regular-season finale and was subsequently released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.