Bills Placing Von Miller on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury

The Bills announced Thursday that they are placing star linebacker Von Miller on injured reserve, keeping him off the field for at least four weeks. Miller has been dealing with a knee injury he suffered against the Lions on Thanksgiving.

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane told pool reporter Mar Gaughan that Miller didn’t have a setback but added “we don’t want to rush him back.”

“We just think in talking to the medical people that the best decision right now is to give this time, and that gives him the best opportunity to help us down the stretch,” Beane said.

Miller, 33, has eight sacks this season and has 21 total tackles. The Bills (8–3) are set to play the Patriots (6–5) on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET.