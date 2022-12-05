AFC Playoff Picture Week 14: Bills Take Top Seed After Chiefs Lose

Although the Bills and Chiefs both have 9–3 records after Week 13, Buffalo currently holds the No. 1 seed in the AFC after beating Kansas City earlier in the season to hold the tiebreaker.

With the best record in the conference, the Bills would currently earn a first-round bye.

Here’s the AFC playoff picture ahead of Week 14:

1. Bills (9–3): Buffalo beat the Patriots 24–10 on Thursday Night Football, allowing them to keep a one-game lead in the tight AFC East standings over Miami. Next Sunday, the Bills face the Jets, who currently are the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

2. Chiefs (9–3): Kansas City lost a close 27–24 battle to the Bengals on Sunday to drop to the No. 2 seed. The Chiefs still hold a three-game lead in the AFC West. Next Sunday, the Chiefs face the Broncos, who are last in the division at 3–9.

3. Ravens (8–4): Baltimore somehow edged out a 10–9 win on Sunday against the Broncos after trailing most of the game. The problem is quarterback Lamar Jackson’s status after he left at the end of the first quarter with a foot injury and did not return. As of now, it’s unclear how long he’ll be out. Next week, the Ravens face the division rival Steelers at Pittsburgh, a must-win for Baltimore to stay atop the AFC North.

4. Titans (7–5): Tennessee leads the AFC South by three games over the Colts. The Titans lost on the road to the Eagles, 35–10, on Sunday, and face the Jaguars next Sunday at home.

5. Bengals (8–4): Quarterback Joe Burrow remains undefeated when facing the Chiefs after Sunday’s win. Even though the Bengals have the same record as the Dolphins, they hold the tiebreaker after beating them earlier this season. Cincinnati will face the Browns next weekend.

6. Dolphins (8–4): Miami’s five-game win streak came to an end Sunday after losing 33–17 to the 49ers. The Dolphins will play the Chargers next week.

7. Jets (7–5): New York suffered its fifth loss after losing 27–22 to the Vikings on Sunday. The Jets would be the third AFC East team to make the playoffs. Next week, they will face the Bills.

Here are the teams still in the hunt:

8. Chargers (6–6)

9. Patriots (6–6)