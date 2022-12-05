In the days leading up to the Rams’ game against the Seahawks, Bobby Wagner insisted Week 13 would be like any other despite playing his former team for the first time. But, in the midst of a heated contest on Sunday, the veteran linebacker couldn’t help but let his emotions run wild after making a huge play.

Wagner’s big moment came late in the third quarter on second-and-12 with the Rams needing a spark down 17–13. As Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith dropped back to pass, L.A.’s pass rush influenced him to rush his throw, resulting in a short dump-off to running back Deejay Dallas.

Just as Dallas attempted to secure the ball and make a move, however, Wagner swooped in out of nowhere and muscled his way to a big-time takeaway. The former All-Pro wrestled with Dallas for the ball and ended up with it as the two tumbled to the ground.

After a review determined Wagner hauled in the INT before Dallas was ruled down, the 32-year-old appeared as fired up as ever on the Rams sideline as he yelled and celebrated in the direction of the Seahawks bench.

The emotional moment not only gave the Rams some needed momentum, but it also added to a monster revenge game for Wagner, who compiled two sacks and five tackles (three for a loss) prior to the pick.

As was often the case during his 10 seasons in Seattle, Wagner’s toughness and tenacity once again manifested itself on the field in a major way. And, although he previously said in the summer he was “at peace” with his rocky exit from the Seahawks, Sunday’s contest clearly meant more to him than he let on.

While Wagner will go home with a nice souvenir and memorable one-up on his old team, Seattle managed to get the last laugh in the end. The Seahawks (7–5) won Sunday’s game, 27–23, to keep their playoff hopes alive and sink the struggling Rams (3–9) further down the standings.

For More Los Angeles Rams coverage Go To Ram Digest