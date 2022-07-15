Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Texans Settle 30 Claims in Deshaun Watson Case
Texans Settle 30 Claims in Deshaun Watson Case

Bobby Wagner ‘at Peace’ With End of Seahawks Tenure

As Bobby Wagner gears up for his first season outside of Seattle, the Rams linebacker recently opened up about the sudden end of his tenure with the Seahawks.

The 32-year-old joined his hometown team in the spring roughly a month after his release from the club where he spent his first 10 NFL seasons. At the time, Wagner’s comments on the situation suggested a possible falling out with the Seahawks after he claimed he was not informed of his release prior to the news going public before later saying both parties could’ve had a “simple conversation” about their future together.

But despite the public perception of there being any lingering hostility, Wagner said Wednesday that is not the case. The six-time All-Pro discussed where things stand with the organization after returning to the city earlier this week to host an event for the King County Boys & Girls Club, a foundation he has regularly worked with since entering the league in 2012.

“Obviously there are still feelings there (about being released),” Wagner said, per The Seattle Times. “But at the end of the day I have a different perspective. I think my opinion on it would have been different if I ended up somewhere else.”

After expressing his excitement over the chance to play close to his family for the first time since high school, Wagner revealed that, while he would have liked to stay with the Seahawks, he is now “at peace” with how things unfolded.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I didn’t want to leave Seattle. But if I was going to leave Seattle, home was the next-best thing for me and so being able to be home, like I’m at peace with the situation,” he said. “But still any competitor is looking forward to going back to the place that you played that they felt like you didn’t have nothing left and proving them wrong.”

While Wagner made it clear he carries no ill-will towards his former team, his last comment echoed sentiments he previously shared about wanting to make sure he plays well when the reigning Super Bowl champions face their NFC West rival this coming season. Of course, no one should expect less coming from a player known around the NFL as a consummate professional.

With a trophy case that also includes a Super Bowl ring and multiple Pro Bowl nods, Wagner’s legacy is already all but set in stone ahead of Year 11. But, in his estimation, his time with the Rams will be all about building on what he started with the Seahawks.

“When I played in Seattle, the whole goal was like to leave your mark,” he said. “I didn’t want to just be there and as soon as I retired everybody forget that I played there. I think I’m always grateful for my time and my energy that I gave to the city. I feel like I gave them everything that I have. I felt like we had a lot of good years (and) I was committed to not only the organization but to the city. So it’s unfortunate that I won’t be one of those guys who said they played their whole career with one team. But I’m excited to be able to go home and play in front of my family.”

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

YOU MAY LIKE

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Play
NFL

Jason McCourty Announces Retirement From NFL

The veteran defensive back’s children and wife narrated the video, recounting his lengthy career from high school to Rutgers to 13 years in the NFL.

By Madeline Coleman4 minutes ago
Christian Pulisic is fighting for his place at Chelsea
Soccer

Pulisic Re-Enters the Chelsea Proving Ground, Prepared for What’s Ahead

Raheem Sterling’s arrival and Chelsea’s transfer activity put the pressure back on the U.S. star to reaffirm his place entering another season in the Premier League spotlight.

By Brian Straus1 hour ago
Jalen Hurts screams in celebration for the Eagles.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football PPR Rankings, Auction Values

There is no offseason! Get the updated fantasy football rankings and auction values for the 2022 NFL season.

By Michael Fabiano1 hour ago
dodger stadium
MLB

Dodgers Stadium Concession Workers Won’t Strike During ASG

The union representing the workers agreed not to strike during MLB’s All-Star Game and its related events.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NFL

Report: Bates Won’t Reach Deal With Bengals, Could Hold Out

Cincinnati failed to sign the standout safety to a long-term deal ahead of Friday’s deadline.

By Jelani Scott1 hour ago
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) follows through on a pitch against the New York Yankees.
Play
MLB

Yankees Veteran Hopes Luis Castillo Is ‘in Pinstripes Soon’

The two-time All-Star pitcher was dominant at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

By Madison Williams2 hours ago
Jul 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) reacts as he walks back to the dugout after striking out with bases loaded in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

Hitting in MLB Is Down, But There Are Reasons for Optimism

By Matt Martell2 hours ago
Center Deandre Ayton with the Phoenix Suns
NBA

How Deandre Ayton’s New Deal Impacts the Kevin Durant Sweepstakes

On the Friday edition of The Crossover, former Suns GM Ryan McDonough discusses Deandre Ayton, the Suns and superstar trade demands.

By Howard Beck2 hours ago