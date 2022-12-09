Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Admission About Time With Saquon Barkley, Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to choose where he wants to play this year, but one team may have the leg up based on the wide receiver’s past.

After visiting with the Giants, Cowboys and Bills since Thanksgiving, Beckham is close to making a decision. And while Dallas and Buffalo present better chances to make playoff runs, the Giants have the luxury of unfinished business with the wide receiver.

“I don’t feel like Saquon Barkley and I got to do what we were supposed to,” Beckham said Amazon’s Thursday Night Football simulcast with The Shop. “This is my brother, my family, there’s something that feels special.”

Beckham began his career with the Giants, and after a strong start for the pair, the team ultimately traded him to Cleveland in 2019. As a result, he and Barkley just played together for one season in New York, and the team went 4–12 in 2018 with the two offensive stars.

Despite the fact that the team wasn’t good that year, Barkley and Beckham both totaled over 1,000 yards from scrimmage, with Barkley specifically surpassing 2,000 total yards. Now that the Giants are in a better spot, with a well-regarded offensive coach in Brian Daboll, these two talents could reunite to give the team the duo it originally envisioned in 2018.