Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday following the team’s blowout loss to the Eagles last Sunday to drop to 7–5 on the season.

The move was a bit surprising considering Robinson had never posted worse than a 9–7 record as the team’s general manager and went 69–47 under his watch with six straight winning seasons.

Despite this, Adams Strunk elected to make the change in the front office anyway, a change that was decided on before the Philadelphia game, Teresa Walker of the Associated Press reported.

“Honestly, I had made the decision and it was time to move forward,” Adams Strunk said. “There was no reason to go 6, 7, 8 weeks, however long we remain in the season. It was not fair to Jon. It was not fair to the team. It just seemed the right thing. It gives us plenty of opportunity now to identify future candidates that we’re going to interview, to get to watch the internal candidates … I’m just not the kind of person who is going to sit on a decision like that.”

Tennessee is on pace for their third straight AFC South title, as no other team in the division has better than a 4–8 record on the season.

The Titans host division rival Jaguars on Sunday.