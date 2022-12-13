Here’s who made it to the peak of the AFC statistical boards after another week of regular season football in the books.

NFL Week 14 saw some shuffling in the AFC after Chiefs–Broncos was flexed out of the Sunday Night Football schedule to make room for the quarterback battle of Chargers–Dolphins that was originally supposed to take place in the afternoon. The move ended up being great for Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert, who outshined his 2020 draft class peer Tua Tagovailoa by throwing for 367 yards while the latter threw for 145.

The game in Denver was a nail-biter nonetheless, as the Chiefs escaped with a win despite a three-interception showing from Patrick Mahomes.

Following all that action and more, here is a roundup of all the statistical leaders in the conference as Week 15 approaches.

Player Leaders

Passing Touchdowns

1. Patrick Mahomes (33)

2. Joe Burrow (22)

3. Josh Allen (26)

Passing Yards

1. Patrick Mahomes (4,160)

2. Justin Herbert (3,706)

3. Joe Burrow (3,685)

Rushing Yards

1. Josh Jacobs (1,402)

2. Derrick Henry (1,199)

3. Nick Chubb (1,153)

Rushing Touchdowns

1. Nick Chubbs (12)

T2. Derrick Henry (11)

T2. Josh Jacobs (11)

Receiving Yards

1. Tyreek Hill (1,460)

2. Davante Adams (1,247)

3. Stefon Diggs (1,239)

Receptions

1. Tyreek Hill (100)

2. Stefon Diggs (94)

3. Austin Ekeler (93)

Receiving Touchdowns

T1. Davante Adams (12)

T1. Travis Kelce (12)

3. Stefon Diggs (10)

Sacks

1. Matthew Judon (13)

2. Myles Garrett (12)

3. Maxx Crosby (11.5)

Interceptions

T1. Vonn Bell (4)

T1. Minkah Fitzpatrick (4)

T1. Jordan Poyer (4)

Fumble Recoveries

T1. B.J. Hill (2)

T1. Xavien Howard (2)

T1. Marlon Humphrey (2)

Tackles

1. Foye Oluokum (142 combined; 40 assisted, 75 solo)

T2. Nick Bolton (131 combined; 47 assisted, 76 solo)

T2. Zaire Franklin (131 combined; 52 assisted, 66 solo)

Field Goals

T1. Daniel Carlson (28)

T1. Justin Tucker (28)

3. Tyler Bass (26)

Average Kickoff Returns

1. Desmond King (50 yards/return)

2. Kyle Dugger (37 yards/return)

3. Khalil Shakir (34 yards/return)

Average Punt Returns

1. Tremon Smith (15.3 yards/return)

2. Marcus Jones (14.7 yards/return)

3. Donovan Peoples-Jones (13 yards/return)

Team Leaders

Team Offense

1. Kansas City Chiefs (5,510 yards; 423.8 yards/game)

2. Buffalo Bills (5,162 yards; 397.1 yards/game)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (4,832 yards; 371.7 yards/game)

4. Cleveland Browns (4,794 yards; 368.8 yards/game)

5. Miami Dolphins (4,781 yards; 367.8 yards/game)

Team Defense

1. New York Jets (3,729 yards; 286.8 yards/game)

2. New England Patriots (3,741 yards; 311.8 yards/game)

3. Denver Broncos (4,086 yards; 314.3 yards/game)

4. Indianapolis Colts (4,092 yards; 314.8 yards/game)

5. Buffalo Bills (4,151 yards; 319.3 yards/game)