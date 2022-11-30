The NFL announced Tuesday night that the Week 14 matchup between the Chargers and Dolphins on Dec. 11 is getting the Sunday Night Football slot. As a result, the Chiefs-Broncos game is getting moved from the Sunday night time slot to 4:05 p.m. ET on the same day.

The Kansas City-Denver game couldn’t be a more lopsided matchup—offensively that is. The Chiefs are vaunted as one of the best offenses in the NFL thanks to Patrick Mahomes’s incredible play under center, leading the NFL in passing yards (3,585) and passing touchdowns (29) heading into Week 13.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have been arguably the most disappointing team of the year.

After acquiring Russell Wilson in a massive offseason trade, Denver’s Super Bowl hopes turned sour starting in Week 1. As it stands now, the Broncos are worst scoring offense in the NFL at just 14 total touchdowns through 12 weeks of action.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins (8–3) and Chargers (6–5) are very much alive in the AFC playoff race and can offer a superstar matchup at quarterback between Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. The two will square off Dec. 11 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more Miami Dolphins coverage, go to All Dolphins.