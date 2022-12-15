Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley has cleared concussion protocol and is good to go for Saturday’s game against the Browns, coach John Harbaugh told reporters Thursday. He would not commit to Huntley as the starter, though. These comments were before Baltimore officially ruled out Lamar Jackson just an hour later.

Huntley appeared to suffer the injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers when he was hit during a run up the middle. He stayed on the ground for some time and finished the game with just 88 passing yards. On Thursday, he told reporters he didn’t think he had a concussion and he cleared the protocol after Wednesday’s practice.

“I don’t think I had a concussion but definitely did the protocols, they was doing they’re job making sure I was safe,” he said. “Clearly I’m safe enough this week.”

Huntley stepped into the starting role when Jackson was injured in Week 13 against the Broncos. It was reported he sprained his posterior cruciate ligament after suffering a knee injury in the win and would miss one to three weeks of action, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but it appears the injury is worse than originally thought.

According to a Saturday report from Schefter, he could be out until Week 16. In his stead, Huntley has thrown for 275 yards but has yet to throw a touchdown in his two appearances.

Kickoff against the Browns is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.