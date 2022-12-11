The Ravens may be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson for longer than anticipated.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jackson may not be available to play again until Christmas Eve as he recovers from a knee injury suffered in last week’s game against the Broncos. Schefter previously reported that Jackson had sustained a sprained PCL, which has a typical recovery time of one to three weeks.

After the game, coach John Harbaugh told reporters that the former MVP was “days to weeks” from returning, but the latest report indicates that the team is less optimistic than originally thought.

Jackson suffered the injury against in the first quarter of the Week 13 game when he was sacked by Denver linebacker Jonathon Cooper. He was replaced by Tyler Huntley and did not return to the game, finishing with just 11 passing yards and nine rushing yards.

Huntley filled in admirably, racking up 187 passing yards and engineering a game-winning drive in the waning moments of the fourth quarter to give the Ravens a 10–9 win.

Given the updated timeline for Jackson’s recovery, Huntley stands to handle the starting quarterback role for the time being, beginning with Sunday’s Week 14 game against the Steelers and perhaps beyond. The 24-year-old played in seven games for Baltimore last season with Jackson injured, completing 64.9% of his passes for 1,081 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions, along with 47 carries for 249 rushing yards and two scores.

The Ravens are currently 8–4 and sit atop the AFC North standings, but may be hard-pressed to hold that position with Jackson out. Baltimore plays division rivals Pittsburgh and Cleveland over the next two weeks before taking on Atlanta on Christmas Eve–Jackson’s likely return date.