Tyler Lockett Suffers Hand Injury During Loss to 49ers

After a disappointing loss to the 49ers on Thursday Night Football, the Seahawks’ rough night added another lowlight after it was announced that receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a hand injury during the game.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters Lockett is expected to miss time after breaking a bone in his index finger late in Thursday’s 21–13 loss to San Francisco. Carroll did not confirm whether or not Lockett will need surgery or offer a possible timeline for his return, but noted that the eighth-year pro told him he hopes to return in two weeks.

“I can’t even fathom it,” Carroll said. “I can’t fathom playing without Tyler.”

Lockett, who’s missed just two games in his career, posted a team-high seven catches for 68 yards against the 49ers. He entered Week 15 in the midst of one of the hottest stretches of his career, hauling in a touchdown in each of the last six games and recording 60-plus yards in five of those outings.

Losing Lockett will be a massive blow for the Seahawks (7–7) as they look to rebound from their recent skid. After starting the year 6–3, Carroll & Co. have now dropped four of their last five heading into a pivotal game loaded with playoff implications against the Chiefs (10–3) next Saturday.

With Lockett out for the foreseeable future, DK Metcalf will have to respond by bearing the brunt of the workload for the stretch run. Metcalf was held to seven catches for 55 yards in a matchup that saw the Niners clinch the NFC West.

Lockett, nearly a year removed from a career year, was in the midst of another outstanding campaign in 2022, compiling 78 catches (108 targets) for a team-high 964 yards and eight touchdowns in his 14 games.