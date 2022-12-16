Zach Wilson to Start for Jets, Mike White Not Medically Cleared

Zach Wilson, and not Mike White, will be behind center on Sunday when the Jets host the Lions, coach Robert Saleh confirmed moments ago, moments after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news.

White left the Jets’ loss to the Bills twice due to injury to his ribs, getting X-rays in the locker room the second time, but ultimately returned to finish the game. Afterwards, he said, “You would’ve had to peel me off that field.” He went to the hospital after the game for further examination, but during the week insisted that he would be ready for Sunday.

However, Jets doctors have not medically cleared him for contact in time for him to start on Sunday, and as a result Wilson, the former No. 2 NFL draft pick who was benched in favor of White weeks ago, will get another chance at the starting gig.

“This is going to be a great opportunity for Zach,” Saleh told reporters on Friday, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Wilson was knocked down to third on the depth chart and did not suit up for the team after a brutal outing in the team’s 10–3 loss to the Patriots on Nov. 20, in which he completed just 9-of-22 passes for 77 yards, and the team managed 103 total yards of offense. He was recently promoted back to QB2 over veteran Joe Flacco.

After that announcement, Wilson insisted that he still believes in his abilities as an NFL quarterback.

“Yeah, I definitely believe in myself,” Wilson said. “Of course I have all the confidence in the world. I think that’s how it should be. But you’ve got to be able to prove that.”

On the season, Wilson has completed 55.6% of his throws for 1,279 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Sunday’s game between the Jets (7–6) and Lions (6–7) is set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.